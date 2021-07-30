NEST Protocol (NEST) Price Tops $0.0112

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 30th. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 21% higher against the dollar. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $22.45 million and $1.68 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00782764 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

