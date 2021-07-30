Nestree (EGG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.25 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Nestree coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nestree has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Nestree has a market capitalization of $5.25 million and $234,637.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,984.78 or 0.99478133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00029470 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005806 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00066810 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000698 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00012086 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io

