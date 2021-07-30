NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.40.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
NTST opened at $25.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 37.17.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 323.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 13,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.
About NETSTREIT
NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
