NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NTST opened at $25.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 37.17.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NETSTREIT will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 323.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 13,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

