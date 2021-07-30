NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.27

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.27 and last traded at $26.14, with a volume of 2096 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

Several research firms have commented on NTST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NETSTREIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.89.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). As a group, research analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 323.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 13,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

