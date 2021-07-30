Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CFO Sells $85,844.04 in Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,563 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $85,844.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen Furlong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Stephen Furlong sold 2,473 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,095.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Stephen Furlong sold 24,080 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $362,163.20.

NASDAQ:STIM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.26. 239,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,766. The company has a market cap of $341.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 2.65. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $22.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 49.29% and a negative net margin of 45.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STIM. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 341.4% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 632,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after buying an additional 488,936 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 12,625.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 12,752 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the first quarter worth about $796,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the first quarter worth about $6,185,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the first quarter worth about $73,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

