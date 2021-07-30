New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 5.5% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,754,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,965 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.03. The company had a trading volume of 121,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,046,042. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.85. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $162.41 and a 12-month high of $228.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

