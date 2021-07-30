New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,903 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 196,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 16,086 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $341,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 90.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 45,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 21,464 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $9,332,000. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 87.4% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 36,301 shares during the last quarter.

FXI stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.65. 930,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,586,598. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $54.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.05.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

