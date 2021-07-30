New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.12. 139,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,415,966. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.62.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

