New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,876 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 1.4% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

NASDAQ IXUS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.47. 86,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,666. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.55. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $56.46 and a 52 week high of $75.53.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.852 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

