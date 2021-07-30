New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 4,573 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.8% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $5,439,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,002,000 after purchasing an additional 32,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.75. 212,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,895,771. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.87. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.132 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

