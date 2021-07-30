New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 544 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,455,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.90. The stock had a trading volume of 81,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,602. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.61. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $175.98 and a one year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

