New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 5,900 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. iShares US Technology ETF accounts for about 1.5% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 492,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,931,000 after acquiring an additional 369,724 shares during the period. CMC Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,256,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,276,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,268,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 29,294.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 199,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 199,200 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of IYW stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,004. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $104.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.61.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.