New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 984 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.46. 73,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,009,432. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.30. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $119.73.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

