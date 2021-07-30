New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 175,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 245,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after buying an additional 11,878 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 207,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

EEM traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $51.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,615,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,251,262. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

