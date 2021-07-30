Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.46-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7-2.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.60 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.630-$1.730 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.10 target price on Newell Brands and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.59.

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $25.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

