Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

NWL stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.17. The company had a trading volume of 253,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,492. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $30.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NWL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.59.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

