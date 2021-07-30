Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.
NWL stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.17. The company had a trading volume of 253,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,492. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $30.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.35.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.
In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
About Newell Brands
Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.
