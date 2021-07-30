Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Trading Down 5.4%

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)’s share price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.49 and last traded at $25.75. 111,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,637,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.10 price target on shares of Newell Brands and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.35.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $89,964,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,764,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,365,000 after buying an additional 3,217,693 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,303,000 after buying an additional 2,666,132 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 10,101.8% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,440,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,351,000 after buying an additional 2,416,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,806,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,640,000 after buying an additional 1,501,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

