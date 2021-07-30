Newmark Group (NMRK) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Newmark Group to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Newmark Group has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $503.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.13 million. On average, analysts expect Newmark Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Newmark Group stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

NMRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmark Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

