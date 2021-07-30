NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Lifted to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded NEXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS NXGPF opened at $108.00 on Friday. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of $65.03 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.52.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

