NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Announces $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%.

NextEra Energy has raised its dividend by 42.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NEE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,239,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NextEra Energy stock. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 303.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.44.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

