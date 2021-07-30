NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Trading Down 6.1% on Analyst Downgrade

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) shares dropped 6.1% on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $19.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. NextGen Healthcare traded as low as $15.29 and last traded at $15.29. Approximately 1,687 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 353,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,663,000 after acquiring an additional 17,307 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 754,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,759,000 after acquiring an additional 233,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.81, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.16.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

