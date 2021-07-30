Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Shares Up 0.5%

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) shares shot up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.79 and last traded at $8.79. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EFRTF. Desjardins increased their price target on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.75 to C$10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

