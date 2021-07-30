NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFYEF. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NFI Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Shares of NFYEF stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.83. NFI Group has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $25.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.6979 per share. This represents a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from NFI Group’s previous dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.