NFT Index Price Tops $896.60 on Major Exchanges (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One NFT Index coin can currently be bought for about $896.60 or 0.02230664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Index has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $1,239.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NFT Index has traded 44.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NFT Index Profile

NFT Index (CRYPTO:NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

