NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.93 and last traded at $11.93. Approximately 3,192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 3,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NDRBF shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.93.

NIBE Industrier AB engages in the manufacture of products for both household and commercial use. It operates through the following business areas: NIBE Climate Solutions, NIBE Element, and NIBE Stoves. The NIBE Climate Solutions business area offers indoor climate comfort products including heating, air conditioning, heat recovery and hot water for homes, apartment blocks, and other large properties.

