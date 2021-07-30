Nick Sanderson Acquires 20 Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) insider Nick Sanderson bought 20 shares of Great Portland Estates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 760 ($9.93) per share, with a total value of £152 ($198.59).

Nick Sanderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Nick Sanderson purchased 21 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 715 ($9.34) per share, for a total transaction of £150.15 ($196.17).

Shares of LON:GPOR traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) on Friday, reaching GBX 763 ($9.97). 418,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,807. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,163.07. Great Portland Estates Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 536.30 ($7.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 772 ($10.09). The firm has a market cap of £1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This is a positive change from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.16%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GPOR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 829 ($10.83) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 780 ($10.19) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Portland Estates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 698.63 ($9.13).

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

