NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,925 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 10,918 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in NIKE were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $167.36. 61,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,626,987. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $167.03. The company has a market capitalization of $264.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.77.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 349,339 shares of company stock worth $54,603,105. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

