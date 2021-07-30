Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.90.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NIO shares. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. CLSA started coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC upgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $42.62 on Friday. NIO has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The firm has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 28.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

