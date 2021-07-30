NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Up 5.2%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) was up 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.20 and last traded at $44.85. Approximately 956,441 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 86,425,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.62.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NIO shares. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HSBC upgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. BOCOM International initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

The stock has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a PE ratio of -47.67 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.13.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of NIO by 20.5% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 3.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 77.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 28.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

