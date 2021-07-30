Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the June 30th total of 163,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NSANY remained flat at $$11.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. 95,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,097. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Nissan Motor has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.28). Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Research analysts expect that Nissan Motor will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

