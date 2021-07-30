NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 91.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 509,600 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of NMI worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 1,657.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 15.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $126,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $551,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $21.91 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 37.70%. The company had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NMI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

