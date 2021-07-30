Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Nokia (NYSE:NOK)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.30 to $7.80 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nokia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Shares of NOK stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.07. 1,711,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,237,840. Nokia has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,870,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 38.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,264,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,846,000 after buying an additional 8,462,537 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 83.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,273,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,801,000 after buying an additional 3,301,750 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,792,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 166,922.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,435,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,433,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

