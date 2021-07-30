Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Raised to Outperform at Cowen

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NOK. Liberum Capital raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SEB Equities upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SEB Equity Research upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.16.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.79. Nokia has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nokia will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in Nokia in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nokia by 5,240.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 593,788 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 20.7% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 399,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 68,401 shares in the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,402,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 528.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

