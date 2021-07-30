Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Short Interest Up 67.7% in July

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 67.7% from the June 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nortech Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.39% of Nortech Systems worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nortech Systems stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.58. 285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.41. Nortech Systems has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Nortech Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

