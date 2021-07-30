North American Construction Group Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0318 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

North American Construction Group has increased its dividend by 93.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE NOA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 38,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,701. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $449.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

