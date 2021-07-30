Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.67. 11,944 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 7,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile (NYSE:NGC)

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

