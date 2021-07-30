Northern Trust Corp Acquires 19,975 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,975 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 66,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,122 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 119,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 525,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,918,000 after acquiring an additional 34,218 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $23.72 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $27.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.61.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

