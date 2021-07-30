Northern Trust Corp Acquires New Shares in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 81,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.27% of Sensei Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $941,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNSE. Berenberg Bank downgraded Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded Sensei Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. dropped their price objective on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

