Northern Trust Corp Boosts Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,847 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.06% of Viper Energy Partners worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.29. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $96.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 357.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Simmons raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

