Northern Trust Corp Buys New Position in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 63,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.10% of Eos Energy Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.88 million and a P/E ratio of -2.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.26. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $31.95.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

