Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,345 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.62% of Five Star Senior Living worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Five Star Senior Living by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Five Star Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Five Star Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Five Star Senior Living in the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Five Star Senior Living by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Senior Living stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.94. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.65 million. Five Star Senior Living had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 1.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Star Senior Living Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FVE has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Five Star Senior Living from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Five Star Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

