Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,766 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.77% of Colony Bankcorp worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 53,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Shares of CBAN opened at $17.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $170.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 12.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.03%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

In other news, VP Lee Bagwell purchased 3,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $51,899.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.