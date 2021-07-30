Northern Trust Corp Has $1.20 Million Stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.08% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBLK opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.54.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $200.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.71 million. As a group, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 705.88%.

Several brokerages have commented on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. SEB Equity Research began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SEB Equities began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Star Bulk Carriers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

