Northern Trust Corp Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,291 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.96% of Clipper Realty worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Clipper Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Clipper Realty stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88. The firm has a market cap of $134.13 million, a PE ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.01. Clipper Realty Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $9.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.