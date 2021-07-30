Northern Trust Corp Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 706.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter.

EWU opened at $33.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.17.

