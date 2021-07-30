Northern Trust Corp Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 79.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,076 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $153.10 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $103.48 and a twelve month high of $153.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.84.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

