Northern Trust Corp Has $1.26 Million Holdings in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,066 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.88% of ServiceSource International worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ServiceSource International by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 19,637 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ServiceSource International by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 261,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 176,744 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ServiceSource International during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceSource International by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ServiceSource International by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 44,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $58,941.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 129,914 shares of company stock valued at $161,111 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SREV stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a market cap of $149.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.99. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.18.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.02 million during the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SREV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.