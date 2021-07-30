Northern Trust Corp Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,276 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.88% of Asure Software worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Asure Software by 19.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 42.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 13.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASUR opened at $9.29 on Friday. Asure Software, Inc. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.83 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 24.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. Equities analysts expect that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Carl Drew bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,894.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

