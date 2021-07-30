Northern Trust Corp Has $1.30 Million Position in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,568 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.96% of Hawthorn Bancshares worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HWBK. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 325.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 271.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 40,859 shares during the period. 29.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hawthorn Bancshares news, Director Jonathan Holtaway bought 5,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.28 per share, with a total value of $131,415.60. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,153 shares of company stock valued at $165,907 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

HWBK opened at $22.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $26.06. The firm has a market cap of $151.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.57.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 million during the quarter.

Hawthorn Bancshares Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; and commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

