Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,578 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.15% of Merus worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merus by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Merus by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Merus by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Merus by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, June 11th. upgraded shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $45,359,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $81,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRUS stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. Merus has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25. The company has a market cap of $674.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Merus had a negative net margin of 248.38% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. The business had revenue of $8.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.62 million. Analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

